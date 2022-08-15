Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors a ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center.

MEDIC has also partnered with the United Way of Greater Knoxville to offer a $5,000 mini-grant to the nonprofit that has the most blood product donors this summer. Each donation is worth one point, and the nonprofit with the most points on August 31 will earn the grant.

All local nonprofits are eligible to win. Donors must complete a voting card or email their donation date, location, and nonprofit name to MEDIC.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 865-524-3074.

The offer is valid while supplies last the week of August 15.

