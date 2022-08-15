Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville

Knoxville city officials also shared plans to reduce the clutter of the current electric scooters.
People on scooters in Knoxville / Source: WVLT News
People on scooters in Knoxville / Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes.

As part of the City’s Shared Dockless Scooter Program, a new vendor, Bird, will be allowing at least 50 e-bikes to hit the streets of Knoxville. The vendor was chosen to operate in the city and the University of Tennessee areas and will also add up to 300 more electric scooters.

“We are excited to offer a new option for ways we can move around the City with the addition of e-bikes to Knoxville,” said Carter Hall, the City’s Policy and Business Innovation Manager. “We’ve heard from residents that they’ve missed the bike share option in Knoxville, and we are happy to bring it back with even more updated options.

New permits with the vendors will also add ways for people to report inappropriate actions with the scooters and bikes and to park in assigned spaces that will reduce the clutter on the streets.

The My Knoxville app will now allow visitors and residents to alert misuse of electric scooters and bikes. If necessary, the app will also allow fines to be accessed and paid.

In order to reduce the clutter of the e-bikes and e-scooters on Knoxville streets, some parking spaces will be converted into parking corrals. All scooters will be returned to the corrals at night to start the following day.

City officials said this would make for a tidier downtown. They also hope the addition of electric bikes and scooters will decrease greenhouse gas emissions that cars would.

“We heard very strong support for low-emissions mobility from the Mayor’s Climate Council,” said Brian Blackmon, the City’s Sustainability Director. “With no fuel burned in the city, scooters and e-bikes provide a low-emissions way for folks to get to their favorite places in the city quickly.”

Users are required to have a driver’s license to register, according to city officials. The city offers more information on the city’s scooter program on its website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor.
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
Rep. Tim Burchett is asking for prayers while his daughter is in the ICU
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care
Bebo's Cafe
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
Branch was taken into custody without incident.
‘Everywhere’ singer Michelle Branch arrested in Nashville
Standoff scene in Lincoln County
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
Christopher Savannah, 43, in court
Man charged in Loudon. Co deputy’s death pleads not guilty
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)