Electric Bikes: How the City of Knoxville hopes to encourage responsible ridership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville has approved two companies, Bird and LINK, to provide e-bikes and scooters to riders in Knoxville.

The new additions come after the city approved new permits for Bird to bring scooters and e-bikes to town and permitted LINK to broaden its reach.

”I think we have a very bike-able city, and people like to get out and enjoy it that way,” said Policy and Business Innovation Manager Carter Hall.

Hall is highlighting the city’s push to hold riders and vendors accountable to ensure the further increase of bikes and scooters doesn’t become an eye sore or hindrance to people visiting the maker city.

”Working at the same time were working with vendors to make sure they know how corrals will work, and we’ll do a couple of them at a time,” said Hall. ”We have a very clear system in terms of organization and a very clear expectation with the vendors and riders in terms of where scooters can be ridden and where they can be parked correctly and safely.”

Hall encouraged people to download the My Knoxville App, which would allow people to report dangerous, or nuisance drivers to the city, possibly speeding up the possibility of a citation by KPD officers.

LINK will be permitted to bring at least 50 e-bikes to town, and up to 300 scooters, building off of what the company already has staged downtown.

Bird was newly permitted. The company is allowed to bring 300 scooters and at least 50 e-bikes.

”They’re really popular people use them to get from point a to point b, and they’re environmentally friendly,” said Hall.

The bikes will be useable downtown, on UT Campus, and in the Fort Sanders District, if they’re ridden outside the area, they’ll be shut down by the GPS tracker inside the frame.

While permits were released recently, Knoxville City officials said the bikes should be downtown in 2-3 weeks.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.