Football Vols gain even more incentive heading into the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As was the case in the preseason Coaches Poll, your Tennessee Football Vols are on the outside looking in according to the writers.

The Associated Press released its Top-25 rankings, and the Vol just missed the cut, receiving enough votes to be in what would be the 26th position.

Alabama lost to Georgia in last year’s national championship game, but the Crimson Tide return enough front-line players to get the nod as the preseason #1.

Ohio State is ranked second in the poll, while Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five. In addition to Alabama and Georgia, the other SEC teams in the poll are Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss. The Vols face the Tide, Bulldogs, and Wildcats this season. Here is a full look at the Top 25.

ASSOCIATED PRESS PRESEASON TOP-25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. North Carolina State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami (FL)

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.