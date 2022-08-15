GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mature buck was almost poached by a crossbow bolt before Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency crews were able to rescue the animal.

The animal was spotted in a Hendersonville neighborhood with a crossbow bolt sticking out from its head. Photos of the animal began circulating on social media before TWRA wildlife officers were able to locate the buck.

When the officers found him, they tranquilized him and removed the bolt from his head. A topical medicine was also applied to the wound, according to TWRA officials.

The buck was shot out of season. The August, Private Land/Antlered deer only hunt is the next opportunity to legally harvest a deer is Aug. 26-28.

TWRA officials are asking anyone with information about the attempted poaching to contact Sumner Co. wildlife officer Montana.Michaelson@tn.gov or the Region II Office at 615-781-6622.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.