Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood

Dollywood is on its way to becoming the new Hollywood.
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is on its way to becoming the next Hollywood as Dolly Parton’s upcoming Mountain Magic Christmas movie attracts some famous faces.

Just last week, Willie Nelson was spotted at the park in preparation for filming. Now, late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon is spending some time in the park.

The movie is filming over the next few months and will feature a Christmas theme centered on the Queen of East Tennessee.

Movie officials also recently put out a call for small roles to the general public. Those interested can learn more here.

