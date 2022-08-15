Knoxville caretaker awarded statewide healthcare honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville caretaker has been highlighted for her efforts in providing quality long-term care with a statewide award by the Tennessee Directors of Nursing Association.

Ellen Lamkey, director of nursing at Hillcrest Healthcare’s Island Home community, was named director of nursing of the year, according to a release. She was reportedly honored in a ceremony during the Tennessee Health Care Association Annual Convention and Trade Show on Aug. 11.

“Ellen is passionate about her job, managing with skill and grace and creating an environment of quality, compassionate care for the patients and residents,” said Barry Davis, president and CEO of Hillcrest Healthcare. “She develops her team and always has an encouraging word while ensuring clinical systems and nursing teams run smoothly. We are thrilled that she has received this prestigious recognition among all the great nursing directors across Tennessee.”

She began her journey with the organization as assistant director of nursing in 2011 and was promoted to director shortly after, a spokesperson said. Now, she manages a team of 70 associates at the South Knoxville facility that holds 95 beds.

“This award is the culmination of hard work by the entire Island Home team, and I’m so grateful to them,” Lamkey shared. “I would not have this recognition without the associates who genuinely care about the patients and residents and go out of their way to provide that extra love and assistance. I’m humbled and thankful to receive and share this celebration with my coworkers.”

In her free time, Lamkey stays busy with her involvement in many community service organizations.

“She serves as regent for the Bonny Kate Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR); troop leader for the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians; senior vice president for Children of the American Revolution, James White chapter; and mentor for tnAchieves,” a spokesperson said.

Lamkey earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tennessee and has two daughters. She also has 10 chickens, a cat and three ducks, according to a release.

Ellen Lamkey celebrates her Director of Nursing of the Year award at the THCA Annual Convention and Trade Show with friends and coworkers from Hillcrest Healthcare. From left to right: Trudy Durham, Rachel Watson, Cheryl Weaver, Kevin Whitlock, Gina Golden, Bruce DiBernardo, Susette Williamson, Diana Fisher, Ellen Lamkey, Kim Mountz, Barry Davis, Rhonda Webster, Lavonda Cantrell (all from Hillcrest Healthcare). (Hillcrest Healthcare)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.