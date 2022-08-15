Man charged in Loudon. Co deputy’s death pleads not guilty

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide on Monday.

Christopher Savannah, 43, faces several charges following the crash on Interstate 75 near the Tennessee River Bridge on Feb. 3. Sgt. Chris Jenkins was clearing debris from the roadway when Savannah reportedly failed to slow down and killed the long-time sergeant.

Savannah was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment x2, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic charges.

Monday’s arraignment comes after Savannah was indicted by the grand jury in March.

Savannah was appointed an attorney and entered his plea on Monday. New court dates were also scheduled for him. His next appearance will be on March 6, 2023, while his trial will be on May 10, 2023.

