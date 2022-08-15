Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KCSO Animal Control deputies have already returned a cow to its original owner, deputies said.
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday.
The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post.
The next day, Animal Control Corporal John Pitts found a separate bull calf, but was able to return it to its owner off Hibiscus. KSCO Animal Control officers are hoping for a similar success with the first cow.
Anyone who is missing the cow is encouraged to call Animal Control at 865-215-2444.
