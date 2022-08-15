Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday.

The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post.

The next day, Animal Control Corporal John Pitts found a separate bull calf, but was able to return it to its owner off Hibiscus. KSCO Animal Control officers are hoping for a similar success with the first cow.

If it’s not one thing? It’s aMOOther! Animal Control Corporal Pitts rustled this little fella up today and found its... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Anyone who is missing the cow is encouraged to call Animal Control at 865-215-2444.

