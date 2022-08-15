Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend

KCSO Animal Control deputies have already returned a cow to its original owner, deputies said.
KSCO Animal Control Corporal John Pitts returned a bull calf to its owner on Sunday.
KSCO Animal Control Corporal John Pitts returned a bull calf to its owner on Sunday.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday.

The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post.

The next day, Animal Control Corporal John Pitts found a separate bull calf, but was able to return it to its owner off Hibiscus. KSCO Animal Control officers are hoping for a similar success with the first cow.

If it’s not one thing? It’s aMOOther! Animal Control Corporal Pitts rustled this little fella up today and found its...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Anyone who is missing the cow is encouraged to call Animal Control at 865-215-2444.

