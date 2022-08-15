‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO

Officer John Pickens was assigned as a school resource officer at Fulton High School.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.

As a result, he has been placed on administrative leave, and his police powers have been suspended. The Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an investigation upon the outcome of the case.

KPD Chief Paul Noel made a statement following the officer’s arrest:

Pickens has been with KPD since June 2006 and was assigned as a school resource officer at Fulton High School.

