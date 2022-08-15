‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.

As a result, he has been placed on administrative leave, and his police powers have been suspended. The Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an investigation upon the outcome of the case.

KPD Chief Paul Noel made a statement following the officer’s arrest:

Officer Pickens’ alleged actions are concerning and completely unacceptable, and we take those allegations seriously. Nobody is above the law, and that especially applies to those who are sworn to uphold those very same laws. We are working to gather all of the pertinent facts surrounding his arrest and will act as quickly as possible to handle this matter definitively and appropriately.

Pickens has been with KPD since June 2006 and was assigned as a school resource officer at Fulton High School.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.