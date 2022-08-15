Spotty rain and storms developing with a weak front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances. We’re tracking up and down, spotty to scattered coverage, this week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with spotty showers. We’re starting the day around 71 degrees, with a light breeze.

A weak cold front moving through to start the week. Isolated rain showers are developing throughout the day today, with spotty storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours. It’s a 20% coverage all day, but the potential for a pop-up to become heavier comes with that afternoon heat. We’re topping out around 87 degrees, but it feels about 4 degrees warmer.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with the last of the showers fading away and patchy fog developing. The low is around 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered clouds continue Tuesday, with a stray afternoon to evening shower or storm possible, at only a 10% coverage of our area. We’ll have a light, northerly breeze and a high of 85 degrees.

Then Wednesday is around 80 degrees, with a few afternoon to evening rain and storms.

It’s back to spotty rain and storms Thursday, to only pulse back up to scattered in your First Alert 8-day planner Friday into the weekend.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.