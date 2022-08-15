Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention

Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time.

One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.

One of those blessings was a rare guitar that was nearly swept away but found nearly unscathed in a nearby school. That story has attracted nationwide attention, along with offers to restore or even buy her a new guitar.

Abigail Eversole says none of it was needed.

“The thought was nice, but God was good enough to give me back my guitar,” Abigail said. “It went from here, and where it landed, it had to go into the school, down a hallway and into a classroom.”

The Eversoles are thankful in a community that is still reeling from what happened. Devastation is all around. Running water service may not be restored for months after severe damage to lines.

“We did go in a couple of times and get some pictures off the wall,” said Tammy Eversole “There were a few people up this stretch of road not able to do that. The homes were completely wiped off the foundation.”

People like the Eversoles say they’re excited to see how God helps them regrow their home and their community.

We did get a call from an anonymous man in Ohio who said he would pay to have the guitar restored in a specialized shop in Virginia but the Eversoles say it was in such good shape it was not needed.

