TDOC receives grant to help offenders find housing

(Photo Source: TDOC media release)
(Photo Source: TDOC media release)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has received a $200,000 grant to help offenders find housing upon release.

The new grant will provide transitional housing for up to 60 days to offenders who have served their sentence. TDOC has an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) which helped make the grant possible.

This expanded program will extend its benefits to offenders who are released without supervision, not just those on probation or parole.

“Access to affordable housing is crucial for anyone leaving prison and helps to reduce the likelihood of re-offending,” said Commissioner Lisa Helton. “This new effort will allow them time to focus on securing employment and saving for permanent housing when they first leave incarceration.”

TDOC reentry staff work with inmates prior to release to develop a suitable home plan. If no home plan is available, reentry staff connects offenders with approved transitional housing.

For more information on becoming an approved transitional housing provider, contact the Tennessee Department of Correction at 615-741-9326.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor.
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
Rep. Tim Burchett is asking for prayers while his daughter is in the ICU
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care
Bebo's Cafe
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
Branch was taken into custody without incident.
‘Everywhere’ singer Michelle Branch arrested in Nashville
Standoff scene in Lincoln County
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody

Latest News

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award
This is the view of the lake and sunrise from Rutledge, TN.
Cooler this week but summer is not over
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was...
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
People on scooters in Knoxville / Source: WVLT News
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville