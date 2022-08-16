Family looks back on day twins washed away in Waverly flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV/WVLT) - It’s been one year since devastating flooding ripped through two West Tennessee counties - Waverly and Humphreys.

One family lost everything, including their 7-month-old twins, when floodwaters rose on Aug. 21, 2021. On Washington Avenue, the only place left to sit is the stoop.

“It brings back a lot of flashbacks,” Matthew Rigney said as he looked into the bedroom window.

The unit provided Danielle Hall and Rigney shelter for a mere 15 days before flooding washed everything away.

“We just lost it all,” Rigney said. “That’s what I woke up to was Danielle screaming, ‘We gotta go!’ and it was to the porch line.”

When they woke up the morning of Aug. 21, they were already out of time as floodwaters were carrying the family’s car away.

“Before we got all the kids together and tried to make it out, my car was floating away,” Rigney said.

“This is the window that I came out, and when I came out, the water was about this high,” Hall said, pointing to the height of the water.

Inside the home, Rigney clung to their four children, the twins, a 19-month-old and a 5-year-old.

“I thought we were about to die, all of us,” he said. “Next thing you know, while I was holding, the door busted down, and water’s just everywhere through the windows, through the hallway. It was filling up with water.”

What Rigney described as a tidal wave through their home broke his grip, ripping all four of his children from his arms. Afterward, only two came back up.

After a search by first responders, their bodies were discovered close to one another, according to a report.

“They should be learning to walk right about now,” Hall said. “Today, they would have been a year and a half old.”

It’s been one year since the Tennessee family lost infants, who were named Rileigh and Ryan. Hall, Rigney and their daughters often relive the day it happened.

“Every day. Literally every day,” Hall said. “They ask about Bubba and Sissy all the time, and they know that they’re in heaven. They know that they’re safe.”

Despite their lingering grief, they visit this stoop often.

“Just living day by day,” Hall said.

“It brings peace like we’re close with the twins,” Rigney said.

As of now, they are heading back to their new home, and are thankful to have shelter once again.

“That GoFundMe money bought us a house in Camden,” Rigney said.

“Even though they’re not here, they blessed us. They found a way to make sure that we were OK,” Hall said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.