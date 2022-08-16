FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

