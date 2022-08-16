Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes pleads guilty to conspiracy charge

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes in exchange for registering and titling vehicles has entered a plea agreement, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

After being indicted in October 2021 following an FBI raid at the Sevier County Courthouse, Brandy Thornton pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain property not due to an official and her office on Aug. 15, court filings noted. As part of the agreement, her other charges will be dismissed, according to the documents.

The charge carries a maximum term of up to 20 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

The plea came after Thornton and Roberta Lynne Webb Allen, both of Sevier County, accepted cash and food from Juan Lopez Gallardo and used their position as public officials to title and register stolen vehicles from Florida and other states in the state of Tennessee, according to court documents.

Documents stated that Thornton accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions.

Allen entered a plea agreement on Feb. 22 of this year, facing similar sentencing to a one conspiracy charge.

Gallardo was also arrested last year following a joint federal and local law enforcement operation investigation into drug trafficking and stolen car offenses.

