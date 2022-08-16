Four-Star CB Jordan Matthews commits to UT

Matthews, a member of the class of 2023, picked the Vols over programs like Texas and LSU.
Jordan Matthews announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee on Monday afternoon
Jordan Matthews announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee on Monday afternoon(WVLT)
By William Dowling
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jordan Matthews announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee on Monday afternoon.

Matthews, a member of the class of 2023, picked the Vols over programs like Texas and LSU.

According to our partners at Volquest, Matthews is a Four-Star 6′1 175 lbs. cornerback out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He gives Josh Heupel and the staff 21 commitments in the class of 2023, where the Vols are now ranked #8 in Rivals’ team rankings.

