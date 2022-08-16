Four-Star CB Jordan Matthews commits to UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jordan Matthews announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee on Monday afternoon.

Matthews, a member of the class of 2023, picked the Vols over programs like Texas and LSU.

According to our partners at Volquest, Matthews is a Four-Star 6′1 175 lbs. cornerback out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He gives Josh Heupel and the staff 21 commitments in the class of 2023, where the Vols are now ranked #8 in Rivals’ team rankings.

2023 4-star CB Jordan Matthews shocks the recruiting world and picks Tennessee over Texas 😮 pic.twitter.com/rqevw2f4LE — Vol Report (@AllVolReport) August 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.