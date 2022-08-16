Four-Star CB Jordan Matthews commits to UT
Matthews, a member of the class of 2023, picked the Vols over programs like Texas and LSU.
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jordan Matthews announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee on Monday afternoon.
According to our partners at Volquest, Matthews is a Four-Star 6′1 175 lbs. cornerback out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He gives Josh Heupel and the staff 21 commitments in the class of 2023, where the Vols are now ranked #8 in Rivals’ team rankings.
