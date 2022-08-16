Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill to lose beer license

The business has been a hotspot for police activity following more than 30 instances of thefts, assaults and more, police records show.
(WVLT/ Jared Austin)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the site of an April fatal shooting, will lose its beer license, City Recorder Will Johnson confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday.

In April, a shooting between two biker gangs left two dead and three injured, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. At the time, the owner of the bar made a statement on Facebook addressing the event:

Our deepest condolences goes out to the families who lost their loved ones. Fights and gun violence are actions not supported by Hatmakers. We will continue to adjust policies that reflect a welcoming environment for the patrons and the community.

Hatmaker's Bar & Grill

WVLT News looked into reports concerning Hatmaker’s and found that within four months, law enforcement responded to 34 calls at the business. Those calls were for incidents like shootings, assaults, thefts and fights. WVLT News has also tried in the past to speak to neighbors about the incidents, but none have been willing to go on camera, saying that they fear retaliation.

The move to revoke the beer license came during a Beer Board meeting on Tuesday. Johnson said that once the paperwork has been properly filed, the license will be removed.

