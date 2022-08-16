Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect

Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingston church is now looking for answers after a person broke into their facility and vandalized their property, representatives with Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship told WVLT News.

The incidents happened on Aug. 4 and 13, representatives said. Both times, the suspect reportedly caused damage to the church by breaking windows and destroying food goods.

The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents and attempting to review video footage.

Those with information are asked to call 865-354-8045.

