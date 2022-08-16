Knoxville police respond to East Knoxville shooting

The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said.
POLICE LIGHTS
POLICE LIGHTS(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to an East Knoxville shooting Tuesday afternoon, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, Erland said. One person was reportedly transported to the hospital, but their condition has not been released.

At this time, KPD does not have any suspect information, Erland said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Pickens
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
Rep. Tim Burchett is asking for prayers while his daughter is in the ICU
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
Bebo's Cafe
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
Joshua Burks was stationed at Fort Campbell. He was found shot to death in Olmstead, Kentucky,...
Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky

Latest News

The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes...
TBI identifies 4 bodies found after suspected murder-suicide in Campbell Co.
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect
Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect
Tennessee basketball commitment
Tennessee basketball lands another top recruit