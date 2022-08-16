Knoxville police respond to East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to an East Knoxville shooting Tuesday afternoon, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, Erland said. One person was reportedly transported to the hospital, but their condition has not been released.

At this time, KPD does not have any suspect information, Erland said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.