Knoxville police searching for missing man

Brandon Sheckels was last seen Aug. 2.
Brandon Sheckels, 35
Brandon Sheckels, 35(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August.

Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.

He was reportedly wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes. Sheckels is 5′10″ and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials.

Those with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

