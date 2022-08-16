Knoxville realtor: Housing rentals are 99% full

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Student housing becoming part of the ongoing housing crisis has become apparent after University of Tennessee transfer students were provided the option to stay at the Holiday Inn off of Papermill Drive this upcoming school year.

“I was expecting not to get one,” UT transfer Chloe Robison said.

Robison knew she was coming to UT, but didn’t know where she’d live. This is a very similar situation for many people who want to rent in the city. Hancen Sale with the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors said the rental market in the city is 99% full.

“Everyone is having a hard time finding housing, and it’s a relic of really 10 years of underbuilding that’s finally caught up to us,” Sale said.

Weeks before Robison was expected to move, she found out the University was offering an affordable option.

“They were like ‘Oh we have this opportunity,’ and I was like that’ll be cool,” she said. “It’s only 10 minutes away from campus.”

The University of Tennessee has rented the Holiday Inn and will run it like a residence hall. They’ll have resident advisors, security and a shuttle.

“It’s actually going to be pretty cool, I think,” Robison said.

Realtors said the cost of living and quality of life are drawing more people to Knoxville, but development hasn’t kept pace.

“We’re not going to be able to retain the ‘affordable place to live’ moniker if we don’t think and act five to 10 years out,” Sale said.

A single room costs $1,610 per semester, and a double is $1,450 at the Holiday Inn, which is around half the price of campus housing. Robison said she is just happy to have a place to live.

“After seeing it and moving in and everything, it’s actually pretty good,” Robison said.

Sale said many of the future developments are expected to be student and luxury housing near downtown Knoxville. The city has also planned to put new housing in older buildings.

