Lady Vols ranked preseason #1

Tennessee Soccer picked to finish first in the SEC Coaches Poll
Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville.
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC announced the 2022 Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday, with Tennessee picked to finish first in the league by the 14 head coaches.

The Lady Vols enter the 2021 campaign ranked 11th nationally in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll and return 10 starters from the 2021 squad that captured an SEC Tournament championship. UT won a program-best 20 games last season, going 20-3 on their way to the NCAA Round of 16.

UT will open the season on the road at No. 10 UNC on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the contest will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

SEC PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. South Carolina

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6t. Georgia

6t. Vanderbilt

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Mississippi State

12. Kentucky

13. Missouri

14. Florida

