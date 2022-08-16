Limited rain for now, with more clouds today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances, but at least it’s limited to spotty coverage for now. We’re tracking scattered coverage by the end of the week and then the next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with patchy fog developing. The low is around 66 degrees.

Tuesday becomes mostly cloudy for the second half of the day, with a stray afternoon to evening shower or storm possible, at only a 10% coverage of our area. We have a light, northerly breeze and a high of 85 degrees. The humidity levels make it feel a couple of degrees warmer.

Clouds breakup again tonight with fog developing, and a low around 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms “clip” our area, so we’re seeing a few along the South Plateau to the Southern Valley, but spottier along and north of I-40. This leaves most of our area with a 20% coverage, and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The high will be around 83 degrees, and again feeling a couple of degrees warmer.

Rain and storms stay spotty on Thursday, but are on track to be more scattered in our area on Friday. Scattered rain and storms continue into Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s, but then more heating to possible on Sunday with isolated rain and storms.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we’re tracking scattered storms Monday then a cold front’s rain and storms to move through next Tuesday.

