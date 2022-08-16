Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.

McClellan then hit Helm, leading to McClellan’s death, the report said. McClellan was wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

