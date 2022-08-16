6 victims hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were injured overnight after a shooting near a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened near Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says the six patients were transported to Regional One and Le Bonheur hospitals but did not specify the extent of their injuries.

No hospital employees were harmed.

MLH released a statement following the incident. It reads in part:

“We appreciate the swift action from our employees to guide patients away from the ED waiting area so our security team and Memphis Police Department could respond quickly. We are working with local law enforcement who are continuing to investigate. The hospital is not on lockdown at this time.”

MPD has not released any information on a suspect.

