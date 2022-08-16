Portrait of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be presented to Gibbs High School

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee leaders will be presenting a portrait of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to his alma mater, Gibbs High School, Wednesday.

SSG Knauss was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan last year while assisting those leaving the country at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Twelve other United States troops were killed in the attack.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Sen. Beck Massey, Rep. Dave Wright and Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. will present the portrait, which will be hung in the school to honor Knauss.

