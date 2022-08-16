‘Pray harder’ | Pastor spends time, money cleaning church after vandalism

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingston church is now looking for answers after a person broke into their facility and vandalized their property three times since May, representatives with Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship told WVLT News.

The most recent incidents happened on Aug. 4 and 13, with another occurring in May, representatives said. All three times, the suspect reportedly caused damage to the church by breaking windows and destroying food goods.

“They took an iron pole and knocked the window out,” Pastor Randy Hill said. “This is what shocked me, you see how close the neighbor’s houses are and they kicked the door in and spent some time in there.”

According to Hill, the suspect even brewed a pot of coffee while making a mess the pastor and church members would soon have to clean up. Photos of the aftermath showed shattered glass and food scattered across the ground.

“[The suspect] had scissors up there cutting clothes up, they put a heater out of the officer and tried to put it in the ladies restroom and were thankful they didn’t plug it in because they could have caught the place on fire,” Hill explained.

Although the damage was described as disheartening and discouraging, the church said they would continue praying, hoping it doesn’t happen again.

“Pray harder, pray stronger, pray longer,” Hill said. “It’s out of our hands because we know that those people don’t know...they’re going to keep coming back unless we pray and ask God to help us.”

The church has set up surveillance cameras after the first break-in. The Kingston Police Department is looking to see if they can get footage from the second incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Those with information are asked to call 865-354-8045.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.