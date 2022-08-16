Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E

By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck fire has closed all lanes of I-40 East.

The Knoxville Police Department shared that the interstate was closed near the Midway Road exit due to the fire. As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, traffic was being diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.

Travelers are urged to see alternate routes, if possible.

