Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E
Travelers are urged to see alternate routes, if possible.
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck fire has closed all lanes of I-40 East.
The Knoxville Police Department shared that the interstate was closed near the Midway Road exit due to the fire. As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, traffic was being diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.
