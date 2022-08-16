Smaller rain chances ahead - but downpours Friday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks cooler-than-average temps almost every single day over the next week.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The look of the sky and the sprinkles on radar are reminiscent of a late fall pattern, but we’re still close to 80 degrees out there. Mild weather (for August) rolls in the next few days. We have a better threat for heavier and more widespread rain on Friday, and again late Monday into Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Enjoy the break in heat and humidity late Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be a few more rain showers in the southern end of the Valley late Tuesday evening.

We’re pretty cool Wednesday morning. The low is 63 in Knoxville, with the 50s on the Plateau. Time to save on the A/C bill at least for a night or two. We have more high clouds but they’re thinner than Tuesday. Not a bad looking Wednesday!

There are just a couple of weak and brief showers late Wednesday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is also a relatively quiet day for weather across East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Most stay dry during the afternoon, though there is a 10% coverage with late-day rain. We are slightly warmer than Wednesday, though cooler than average - for mid August.

The chance of rain climbs heading into your Friday afternoon. Some will have thunder and lightning, but that looks to wrap up by late evening.

Saturday trends slightly warmer than before, with a very similar forecast to Friday.

Sunday is slightly drier, at least for a day. A weakened cold front rolls in late next Monday or Tuesday. The best chance of rain overall is early Tuesday. Then we are marginally cooler next Tuesday and Wednesday.

