Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.(Broadus Foods via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Pickens
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
Rep. Tim Burchett is asking for prayers while his daughter is in the ICU
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
Bebo's Cafe
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
Joshua Burks was stationed at Fort Campbell. He was found shot to death in Olmstead, Kentucky,...
Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky

Latest News

FILE - German film director Wolfgang Petersen speaks during a press conference promoting his...
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of ‘Das Boot,’ dies
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire
Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast