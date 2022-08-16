Tennessee basketball lands another top recruit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball has a new member of its 2023 class Tuesday morning, adding four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione.

The North Carolina native picked the Volunteers over Alabama and Wake Forest. Dilione made the announcement via Instagram. The 6-5 Shooting Guard is ranked 50th overall in the country according to On3.

As a junior, Dilione’s scoring jumped up to just over 21 points per game. He also averaged over seven rebounds and over three assists per contest.

With Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and maybe other probably gone after this season, Dilione’s ability to play early will be key for the Big Orange.

Dilione’s length and driving ability is not only appealing to coach Barnes, but would provide match-up problems for Tennessee opponents in the years to come.

