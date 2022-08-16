Tennessee basketball lands another top recruit

Vols receive commit from Class of 2023 6′5″ point guard Freddie Dilione
Tennessee basketball commitment
Tennessee basketball commitment(On3)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball has a new member of its 2023 class Tuesday morning, adding four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione.

The North Carolina native picked the Volunteers over Alabama and Wake Forest. Dilione made the announcement via Instagram. The 6-5 Shooting Guard is ranked 50th overall in the country according to On3.

As a junior, Dilione’s scoring jumped up to just over 21 points per game. He also averaged over seven rebounds and over three assists per contest.

With Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and maybe other probably gone after this season, Dilione’s ability to play early will be key for the Big Orange.

Dilione’s length and driving ability is not only appealing to coach Barnes, but would provide match-up problems for Tennessee opponents in the years to come.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Pickens
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
Rep. Tim Burchett is asking for prayers while his daughter is in the ICU
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
Bebo's Cafe
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash

Latest News

Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville.
Lady Vols ranked preseason #1
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill to lose beer license
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill to lose beer license
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks spotty rain and storms for now, with more on the way.
Limited rain for now, with more clouds today