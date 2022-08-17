2022-23 Lady Vol SEC basketball schedule released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released its 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule Wednesday morning. Tennessee’s slate features 16-games with a marquee showdown against defending NCAA and SEC champion South Carolina in the final home contest of the regular season.

It’s anticipated that the Lady Vols and Gamecocks will be among the top teams in the nation, with ESPN ranking them No. 4 and No. 1, respectively, in the June 14 edition of its “Way-Too-Early” Top 25.

UT and USC are among 11 league schools that saw postseason action a year ago, and a nation-best eight of them in the NCAA Tournament.

Conference play will begin on Thursday, Dec. 29, and run through Sunday, Feb. 26.

The schedule consists of a single round robin (10 games) of home and away contests with one permanent opponent (2 games) and two rotating opponents (4 games). The permanent opponents are Alabama-Auburn, Arkansas-Missouri, Florida-Georgia, Kentucky-South Carolina, LSU-Texas A&M, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, and Tennessee-Vanderbilt.

Each team plays eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponents (UT has Florida and Mississippi in 2022-23) change annually.

The 2023 season marks the 14th year of the 16-game schedule for women’s basketball and the 11th season with 14 teams.

Kellie Harper‘s team closes out the 2022 slate at Florida on Dec. 29.

The 2023 portion starts with back-to-back home contests vs. Alabama and Mississippi State on Jan. 1 (Sun.) and Jan. 5 (Thurs.), respectively. The game against the Crimson Tide is one of four SEC Sunday home contests and among eight during the year.

Other home games in January are No. 25 Georgia and Florida on Jan. 15 (Sun.) and 19 (Thurs.).

February is highlighted with several SEC contests, with visits from Ole Miss (Thurs., Feb. 2), Vanderbilt (Sun., Feb. 12), Auburn (Sun., Feb. 19), and South Carolina (Thurs., Feb. 23).

Those eight SEC contests, coupled with eight non-conference match-ups vs. No. 2 UConn, No. 11 Virginia Tech, and No. 12 Indiana, provide the Big Orange with an outstanding home schedule.

Other road destinations include back-to-back visits to Vanderbilt and Texas A&M on Jan. 8 (Sun.) and Jan. 12 (Thurs.) and stops at Missouri (Sun., Jan. 22) and No. 14 LSU (Mon., Jan. 30) to close out the first month of the new year. February features three trips to Mississippi State (Mon., Feb. 6) and Arkansas (Thurs., Feb. 16) and the SEC finale at defending SEC Tournament champion Kentucky (Sun., Jan. 26.).

