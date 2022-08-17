Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.

Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for identification, officials said. At this time, foul play was not suspected.

An investigation remains ongoing.

At around 12:10 p.m. today, KPD investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue on the report of a deceased person. Officers arrived on scene and located the unidentified victim near the wood line next to the interstate. Foul play is not suspected. pic.twitter.com/lys3VAB46q — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 17, 2022

