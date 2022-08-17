Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination, Knoxville Police Department officials said.
File - Police lights
File - Police lights(KCTV5 News)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.

Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for identification, officials said. At this time, foul play was not suspected.

An investigation remains ongoing.

