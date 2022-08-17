Chattanooga man charged with first degree felony murder added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added a man who is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department on first degree murder charges, to the most wanted list.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added a man who is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department on first degree murder charges, to the most wanted list.(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who is charged with first degree felony murder was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.

D’Avonte Wofford was charged with first degree felony murder, vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene, reckless driving, failure to report accident, failure to render aid, and driver to excercise due care.

Wofford is a 20-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5′6 and weighs about 130 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-643-5100.

