Clouds vary at times and rain is spotty for now, with more scattered storms on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A system in the region provides some more clouds at times, but we’re still limited to spotty coverage in storms for now. We’re tracking scattered coverage by the end of the week and then the next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds and the last of the spotty rain exited on time last night, so we have areas of fog developing, and a low around 63 degrees.

Isolated rain and storms develop today, with more clouds a times. Overall, we’re still seeing more sunshine today versus yesterday, and then a little more sun breaks through tomorrow as well. Rain and storms peak at a 20% coverage. It’s an overall partly cloudy day, but occasionally mostly cloudy. The high is around 83 degrees, and again feels a couple of degrees warmer.

Tonight stays partly cloudy, and as stray rain fades away, patchy fog develops. We’ll cool to around 64 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is partly cloudy but more mostly sunny at times, and that helps to nudge up the high to around 86 degrees. It does feel a few degrees warmer at times, thanks to the humidity.

Rain and storms stay spotty on Thursday, but are on track to be more scattered in our area on Friday. Scattered rain and storms continue into Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s, but then heating up to around 89 degrees Sunday with isolated rain and storms.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we’re tracking scattered storms Monday then a cold front’s rain and storms to move through next Tuesday.

