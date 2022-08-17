Construction worker dies after being critically injured on the job, authorities say

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A construction worker in Alabama died after being critically injured while on the job.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Jose A. Prado was working near a roadway intersection.

The sheriff’s office said a crew was pulling cable across the road when a vehicle ran over the cable, snagging it.

Prado was pinned between the cable and a work truck.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

