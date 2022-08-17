Dates set for 2023 Visit Knoxville Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Book it golf fans! The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open will take place around the Memorial Day weekend next year.

For the third straight year, Holston Hills Country Club in East Knox County will host the Korn Ferry Tour event.

Tournament week activities will get underway May 22, and run through May 28. On the event being played at Holston Hills C.C. assistant pro Joey Batuello tells WVLT Sports, “It’s been the first two years have just been amazing the guys have loved the golf course the membership and just Knoxville and the members have embraced it completely and it’s been awesome to see how well it’s done here so far.”

The 2022 Tournament was a huge success with record huge crowds attending and watching a competitive tourney, one in which a winner would not be decided until the 72nd hole.

Anders Albertson returned to the Korn Ferry Tour winner’s circle for the first time since 2018, as he outlasted 2022 Regular Season Points List leader Carl Yuan down the stretch of the Visit Knoxville Open.

Yuan would finish tops on the Tour money list earning his card for the PGA Tour next season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.