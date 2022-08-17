East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths.

Forget You Not’s goal is to team up with TN Recovery Alliance to provide Narcan kits to anyone who could need one, including those who take prescription opioids. Nonprofit representatives said the kits they want to give away can help students who may end up taking drugs at a party, elderly people on prescribed medicine who live alone or see only minimal care or anyone who takes prescribed opioids.

Forget You Not will be giving away the kits at the following locations:

  • Aug. 18, 3-6 p.m.: Greater Warner Church (3800 MLK Ave.)
  • Aug. 20, 1-3 p.m.: Family Dollar parking lot on Chapman Highway
  • Aug. 23, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Cokesbury Church (9919 Kingston Pike)
  • Aug. 24, 5-8 p.m.: Wallace Memorial (701 Merchants Dr.)
  • Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m.: St. John Lutheran Church (544 North Broadway)
  • Aug. 27, 2-5 p.m.: Tennessee Recovery Alliance & Mask (2661 East Magnolia Ave.)

Those willing to donate to the group can do so by calling 865-208-3004, or email forgetyounottn@gmail.com.

