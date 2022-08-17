Fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Jenkins’ daughter to raise money for injured Anderson Co. deputies

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Chloe Jenkins, the daughter of fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins, organized a fundraiser for the Shoffner family.

David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover Circle when off-duty Campbell Co. deputy, Raymund C. Surber, hit them both as well as the motorbike on Aug. 1, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.

Lucas was critically injured in the crash and is in a coma in the University of Tennessee’s Trauma Intensive Care Unit.

The fundraiser is a t-shirt sale which will be held during a football game Friday night when Loudon High hosts Soddy Daisy.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and a table will be set up at the entrance gate for donations. The table will be open from 6:30 p.m. until halftime.

Cash will be accepted as well as QR codes so people can donate directly to the Shoffner’s GoFundMe and buy a shirt from Blue Line Tennessee.

“A huge thank you to Chloe for her compassion and work to help this family in need,” officials said.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed when a tractor-trailer driver failed to slow for a rolling barricade on I-75. Sgt. Jenkins was out of his vehicle at the time removing a ladder from the interstate when the driver, reportedly under the influence of marijuana, struck two other vehicles and Jenkins himself. Jenkins had been with the LCSO for 20 years.

The driver, Christopher Savannah, was charged with vehicular homicide and entered a not guilty plea after he was indicted in March.

