Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they have not gotten many tips regarding the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Mya Fuller’s remains were found Aug. 6 off Trammel Lane in a rural, southeastern part of Wilson County.

Fuller vanished at the end of July after working an event at Geodis Park in Nashville. It was the last place Fuller was seen alive and she was reported missing.

From that point, authorities said they don’t know what happened. Those who know her are pleading with anyone who saw anything that night to come forward.

“She was fantastic,” said Jamal Richardson, Fuller’s former basketball coach. “I mean a great young lady. Smile that just lit up the gym, lit up a room.”

Richardson coached Fuller for two years on the Team Brandan Wright travel program.

“She inspired me,” Richardson said. “She made me excited about coaching her and coaching some of our other girls as well.”

Richardson said Fuller went to Blackman High School in Murfreesboro and then went to TSU.

“At the time, I was taking classes and saw her from time to time at TSU,” Richardson said. “So anytime we saw each other on campus, she always gave me a big hug.”

Now, Richardson said his program is grappling with Fuller’s death.

“We are just still trying to wrap our head around it and figure out what is going on,” Richardson said.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Geodis Park is the last place Fuller was seen.

“Whether she was forced by someone out of the park or did she leave the park, stop and something else happened, I am not sure at this time,” Capt. Scott Moore said.

The Sheriff’s Office believes foul play was involved and is investigating her death as a homicide.

“It is a lot of hurt and pain in hearing those words,” Richardson said. “You don’t expect to hear something like that happened to someone like her.”

Richardson said her basketball family is not giving up their hope for justice.

“She wore No. 11. So we have No. 11 in our hearts from sunup to sun down,” Richardson said. “We are going to continue to do what we need to do for her.”

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the prosecution of who is involved in Fuller’s death.

