Holston Hills Batuello set for marathon round of golf

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The golf marathon is the ultimate test of endurance for anyone who loves the game. It’s also a boatload of fun. And once again, it’s the ultimate display of patriotism at Holston Hills Country Club.

On Sept. 6, Assistant Golf Professional Joey Batuello will set out to complete at least 200 holes of golf to support military families across the country.

Batuello’s going to be playing a marathon round at his home course, from day break to sunset, raising money for Folds of Honor.

If you’ll recall, we’ve caught up with our friend and VFL Jake Reeves doing the same thing out at Fox Den.

It’s a great cause with the money raised going towards scholarships for the families of wounded and fallen soldiers.

The @visitknoxopen will return to Holston Hills C.C. next Memorial Day weekend, but before that, in fact on September 6th, assistant pro Joey Batuello is preparing for a marathon round of golf to benefit @FoldsofHonor Visit the @wvlt news app to see how you can help! pic.twitter.com/VCBg7YwlAi — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 17, 2022

Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 35,000 scholarships across all 50 states and beyond. But the need for scholarships continues to rise.

In addition to his goal of playing 200+ holes of heroic golf, his goal is to raise enough to fund five full scholarships, which is $25,000. This is where he needs your help!

To sponsor Batuello and help Folds of Honor, please click on the link here.

