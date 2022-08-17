Holston Hills Batuello set for marathon round of golf

Holston Hills C.C assistant pro Joey Batuello to play for Folds of Honor.
Holston Hills Golf Pro playing for Folds of Honor
Holston Hills Golf Pro playing for Folds of Honor(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The golf marathon is the ultimate test of endurance for anyone who loves the game. It’s also a boatload of fun. And once again, it’s the ultimate display of patriotism at Holston Hills Country Club.

On Sept. 6, Assistant Golf Professional Joey Batuello will set out to complete at least 200 holes of golf to support military families across the country.

Batuello’s going to be playing a marathon round at his home course, from day break to sunset, raising money for Folds of Honor.

If you’ll recall, we’ve caught up with our friend and VFL Jake Reeves doing the same thing out at Fox Den.

It’s a great cause with the money raised going towards scholarships for the families of wounded and fallen soldiers.

Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 35,000 scholarships across all 50 states and beyond. But the need for scholarships continues to rise.

In addition to his goal of playing 200+ holes of heroic golf, his goal is to raise enough to fund five full scholarships, which is $25,000. This is where he needs your help!

To sponsor Batuello and help Folds of Honor, please click on the link here.

