Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will have its first early-release date on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The school district previously announced it would implement six early-release days for students in the upcoming school year.

“This proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by providing regular, designated times for teachers to prepare lessons, evaluate student progress, work together and receive professional development,” a spokesperson said.

Kindergarten to fifth-grade students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and sixth through twelfth grades will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

The following dates are scheduled to be early-release days:

Aug. 17, 2022

Sept. 21, 2022

Nov. 16, 2022

Jan. 25, 2023

Feb. 15, 2023

Mar. 22, 2023

More information can be found here.

Don't forget: This year's first early-release day will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17! Dismissal times on early-release days are different from half-days, so be sure to check out all the details at https://t.co/0emM2lADAl. pic.twitter.com/XJGumAoCgr — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) August 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.