Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
There are six early-release dates in the upcoming school year, according to officials.
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will have its first early-release date on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The school district previously announced it would implement six early-release days for students in the upcoming school year.
“This proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by providing regular, designated times for teachers to prepare lessons, evaluate student progress, work together and receive professional development,” a spokesperson said.
Kindergarten to fifth-grade students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and sixth through twelfth grades will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
The following dates are scheduled to be early-release days:
- Aug. 17, 2022
- Sept. 21, 2022
- Nov. 16, 2022
- Jan. 25, 2023
- Feb. 15, 2023
- Mar. 22, 2023
