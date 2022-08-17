Alcoa man receives two life sentences for murder, attempted murder charges

The man reportedly killed a couple after trying to kill his girlfriend and driving his car into a house.
Ronnie Edward Johnson
Ronnie Edward Johnson(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County man will serve 102 years in prison before he is eligible for parole after being convicted of two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder, a release from District Attorney Charme Allen’s office said.

Ronnie Edward Johnson, 44, pled guilty to the charges Wednesday. According to the release, Johnson accused his girlfriend of cheating on him in 2020 and tried to strangle her in his car in a neighborhood off of Lovell Road. She was reportedly able to get away and tried to get help at a nearby home, but Johnson drove his car into the house and shot the people who lived there, killing them.

“I hope the resolution in this case brings closure to the family,” said Allen. “Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case, this defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

A life sentence means Johnson must spend at least 51 years in prison before being eligible for parole. Johnson was given two.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Springs Apartments Fire
‘Never in my life seen anything spread so fast’ | Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knox fire
Toby McClellan, Jr.
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
The buck was shot in the head with a crossbow bolt in the poaching attempt.
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Generic
Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E

Latest News

State attorneys general reach $450M nationwide settlement in opioid case
District leaders say a bulk order through the state health department is due to arrive by mid...
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
Neighbor pays for hotel, necessities for couple displaced by Walker Springs Apartments fire
Neighbor pays for hotel, necessities for couple displaced by Walker Springs Apartments fire
Walker Springs Apartments Fire
‘Never in my life seen anything spread so fast’ | Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knox fire