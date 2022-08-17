Alcoa man receives two life sentences for murder, attempted murder charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County man will serve 102 years in prison before he is eligible for parole after being convicted of two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder, a release from District Attorney Charme Allen’s office said.

Ronnie Edward Johnson, 44, pled guilty to the charges Wednesday. According to the release, Johnson accused his girlfriend of cheating on him in 2020 and tried to strangle her in his car in a neighborhood off of Lovell Road. She was reportedly able to get away and tried to get help at a nearby home, but Johnson drove his car into the house and shot the people who lived there, killing them.

“I hope the resolution in this case brings closure to the family,” said Allen. “Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case, this defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

A life sentence means Johnson must spend at least 51 years in prison before being eligible for parole. Johnson was given two.

