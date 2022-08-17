Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found two gunshot victims while responding to multiple shots fired calls in the Wallace Street and Moses Avenue area on Tuesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw two vehicles quickly fleeing and one person running away from the area. The two victims were found at James Ave. and Wallace St. , according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.

“Both victims were transported to the UT Medical Center, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries,” Erland said. “Numerous shell casings were recovered in the area of the shooting, which remains under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.”

Source: (Knoxville Police Department)
