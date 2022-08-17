Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown family was at their wit’s end trying to figure out a way to help their special needs teen until a community, known for its volunteer spirit, showed them how to turn their lemons into lemonade.

Ana Pagán and her 16-year-old son, Tony, both hurt themselves getting the teen in their truck every day. The vehicle isn’t designed to accommodate Tony, who was born with Spina Bifida.

They’re desperate for a wheelchair-accessible van.

“We went on a ride for one to see how it is, and then it got sold,” Tony Rojas said.

An online bake sale and his dad’s second job is helping them save for a van, but it’s not enough. So, Ana brings Tony to a friend’s house so he can clock in to do a little work of his own. He’s been working on making money with a lemonade stand thanks to his best friend Jake Stitt, who we met when he and his ex-military dad also needed a van.

“I’m happy to help tony,” Jake said.

Jake eventually got his van with the help of the community, 10-time Grammy winner Justin Timberlake and Morristown native actor Michael Abbott, Jr. This is Abbott’s third time stepping in to secure a hometown kid a van.

“Tony Rojas is the ultimate car racing fan. He’s a fan of fast and furious, loves the Rock, loves Vin Diesel, and loves Florida gators football. Don’t hold that against him Tennessee,” Abbott said. “I think it’s a lesson that adults can learn from here; we have this 17-year-old and this 16-year-old kid showing us what compassion and generosity and kindness is all about. There’s no other state in the country with kinder people than the state of Tennessee and that’s why I never hesitate to jump behind these campaigns.”

Jake is using his newfound hometown popularity to reel in donations and has even gotten the folks at the Golden Corral to donate the lemons for the fundraiser.

They’ve raised more than $7,000 of their $30,000 goal as of Aug. 16, but they need more help.

