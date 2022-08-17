Neighbor pays for hotel, necessities for couple displaced by Walker Springs Apartments fire

A Knoxville man who lives at Walker Springs Apartments has given back to a couple who was displaced by the fire.
Here's the latest on the East Knoxville fire at Walker Springs Apartments
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who lives at Walker Springs Apartments has given back to a couple who was displaced by the fire.

Dan Signa said he paid for a couple to stay at a hotel for a few days and bought them new clothes and necessities.

“It made us feel good, but it was really not a big deal. We were able to put them up for a few nights. And it is what it is, and we just didn’t think twice about it,” Signa said.

Signa also gave them a phone charger, knowing the importance of cell phone communication.

“We’re neighbors and I think that this is what America should be. We’re here to support each other and we can’t ask the question ‘if you need anything, let me know.’ No, they don’t know what they need. You got to step in and do something and take action.”

The American Red Cross is also helping with those who lost their homes.

A Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson shared 28 people were displaced.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office and state fire investigators began investigating what happened on Wednesday morning. A conclusion could take weeks.

