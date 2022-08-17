Oak Ridge National Lab debuts world’s fastest supercomputer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge National Laboratory debuted its latest supercomputer Frontier. Frontier has broken records are the world’s fastest supercomputer.

Dignitaries attended the event including Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk, DOE Office of Science Director Asmeret Asefaw Berhe and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann joined by ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia, ORNL Site Office Director Johnny Moore, and computing vendor partners Lisa Su, chair and chief executive officer of AMD, and Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE, to congratulate the team on their record-setting accomplishment.

“We are leading the world. The world is wowed with Oak Ridge, East Tennessee needs to be wowed with Oak Ridge,” said U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann.

Frontier performs at 1.1 exaflops of performance, which means it can work through more than a quintillion calculations per second.

ORNL supercomputers named Jaguar, Titan, and Summit were the world’s fastest supercomputers of their time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.