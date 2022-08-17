Quiet through early Friday, then storms build

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a sped-up cold front, due for arrival late Sunday night into early Tuesday.
Storms around for Football Friday
Storms around for Football Friday(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few stray clouds continue to stick around through Thursday with limited rain coverage. That begins to change to end the week. Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast as we round out the work week and into the first half of the weekend.

Our next cold front still looks to arrive next week bringing a better chance for some showers and storms. The best overall chances of rain are late night Sunday and into next Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Heading into the evening temperatures will slowly cool as we see partly cloudy skies with patchy fog beginning to develop by morning. Temperatures bottom out into the the lower 60′s with a mixture of sun and clouds top start Thursday.

Thursday will feature slightly warmer temperatures during the afternoon as we see a little more sunshine during the day. Rain chances will continue to remain limited with a few showers possible along the mountain ridges. Highs are back into the middle 80′s, but humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will feature a better scattering of showers and storms with our next system and that will continue into Saturday as well with temperatures topping out in the middle 80′s through Saturday. Rain chances will drop a little for Sunday with a few spotty showers possible and with more sunshine in the mix our highs climb close to 90 degrees.

Scattered storms look to return to the forecast for Monday before our next cold front arrives next Tuesday bringing higher chances of rain and even some cooler weather by the middle of next week with highs closer to 80 degrees.

