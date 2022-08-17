School shooter’s attorneys drop contentious brain exam

FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The three story building in the background is where the massacre happened.(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz won’t present to his jurors the results of a controversial test that they said supports their belief he suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.

The attorneys told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday that they won’t use the test. The test compared brainwaves from the 23-year-old mass murderer with normal people.

Prosecutors and critics says the test is unproven and junk.

Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The jury in his ongoing penalty trial will only decide if he should be sentenced to death or life without parole.

It resumes Monday with his attorneys’ opening statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Springs Apartments Fire
‘Never in my life seen anything spread so fast’ | Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knox fire
Toby McClellan, Jr.
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
The buck was shot in the head with a crossbow bolt in the poaching attempt.
GRAPHIC: Group offering reward after deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Generic
Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Fed saw evidence of a slowing economy at its last meeting
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
Davis spent nearly a week in the hospital – five of those days in the ICU.
Teen collapses during baseball practice, coaches save his life with CPR
The buck was shot in the head with a crossbow bolt in the poaching attempt.
GRAPHIC: Group offering reward after deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA